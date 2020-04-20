LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This blog will be updated daily with the latest information on COVID-19 in Kentucky. You can also see the newest stories in our Coronavirus section.

Monday, April 20

12:30 p.m.

Kentucky Kingdom announced plans to reopen in June. According to the amusement park, the exact date will be determined by the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

12:17 p.m.

Louisville Slugger closed their factory and furloughed most of their staff amid the coronavirus crisis, according to ESPN. The furloughed employees will still receive benefits.

11:45 a.m.

UPS announced donations to local nonprofits totaling nearly $300,000. The donations are intended to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. Regional grants were awarded to the One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund, Volunteers of America, WaterStep and other local non-profits.

A.M.

Gov. Andy Beshear will discuss plans for the rest of the academic year with superintendents today.

