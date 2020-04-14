LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the coronavirus continues to spread, Kentucky and Indiana are ramping up testing. Drive-thru locations have started to pop up across both states. These sites allow people to be tested in an area where they will not likely spread it if they have it.

To be eligible for testing at a drive-thru location, in most cases, patients will need to be prescreened and have an appointment. See the list below for current drive-thru testing sites in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. The list will be updated as sites close and new sites open.

Kentucky

Franklin Co. Fairgrounds

April 13 - April 16

10am- 4pm

Must register for test online

UofL Health

Lot at corner of Brook and Liberty in Downtown Louisville

Limited to UofL Physicians patients referred by their doctor

Southern Indiana

Ivy Tech in Sellersburg

Week of April 13

9am-6pm

Limited to healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers

Floyd Co. Health Department

Limited to prescreened patients

