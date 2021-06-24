No-knock warrants banned in Lexington following council vote

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted 10-5 in favor of the ban at their meeting Thursday night.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Another county in Kentucky has banned the use of no-knock search warrants. According to ABC-affiliate WTVQ, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted 10-5 in favor of the ban at their meeting Thursday night.

Before the vote, council member Preston Worley suggested an amendment that would limit no-knock warrants, but wouldn't ban them entirely. During a time of public comment, dozens of community members got up to speak about the last-minute proposal.

"Did we not learn anything from Breonna Taylor? Did we not learn from people sitting in their homes watching George Floyd have a knee on his neck for nine minutes?" one person asked. "We shouldn't have any more people potentially being in danger. We shouldn't have people potentially lose their life because of semantics."

The council ultimately voted to reject the proposal and voted to ban no-knock warrants. The full video of the council meeting is available online.

The city of Louisville passed "Breonna's Law," which includes a no-knock warrant ban, last summer. During the last legislative session in Kentucky, a partial ban at the state level was passed and signed by Gov. Andy Beshear.

