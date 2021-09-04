Beshear signs bill limiting no-knock warrants after Breonna Taylor death

The law would still permit no-knock warrants if there is "clear and convincing evidence" of a violent crime.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a partial ban on no-knock warrants into law more than one year after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The law Beshear signed Friday is not the total ban many demonstrators called for, but instead permits no-knock warrants if there is "clear and convincing evidence" of a violent crime.

Kentucky lawmakers pushed the bill through with just hours left in the session after Democrats and Republicans agreed to deal March 31.

While some called the bill's passing a victory, others said it does not go far enough. Supporters of the bill agreed to add some of Rep. Attica Scott's requests to the bill, including requiring EMTs at the site of warrants and officers wearing clearly identifiable clothing.

On the other side, lawmakers decided no-knocks can take place without video cameras in communities with less than 90,000 people if a judge approves and there are audio recording devices. Those counties could also go without specialized officers if they are not available.

The ACLU of Kentucky called the bill's passage "an excellent first step," while the NAACP of Louisville said it was "disappointed" the bill didn't fully outlaw no-knock search and arrest warrants.

"This is not what we originally wanted, but I think it is a step in the right direction," said Raoul Cunningham, president of NAACP Louisville. "That is part of the legislative process unfortunately. You win some, you lose some, you go back and you continue to fight."

Lawmakers who said they supported the bill's passing but were disappointed in parts said they will continue to seek more changes.

