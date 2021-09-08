'We are ready': JCPS reviews COVID-19 safety protocols ahead of first day of school

Some of the safety measures include universal masking inside school buildings, assigned seating, enhanced cleaning, ventilation systems, and social distancing.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — As Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students and staff prepare for the first day of school tomorrow, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio is assuring guardians the district is ready to start the school year, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Pollio said JCPS has worked hard through the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic to ensure more than 96,000 students will be able to return to school in-person and virtually.

“I want to assure parents and students that we are ready,” Pollio said. “It doesn’t mean there won’t be some unanticipated issues on the first day of school, but we’re doing our best to make sure our schools, including our virtual schools, are ready for students tomorrow.”

Some of the safety measures include universal masking inside school buildings, assigned seating, enhanced cleaning, ventilation systems, and social distancing when possible. The district says these measures will make contact tracing easier and reduce the number of people who have to quarantine when a positive case is verified.

Guardians are encouraged to sign the consent form so their students may be tested for COVID-19. Testing for symptomatic students will be available daily and diagnostic testing will be available weekly.

Along with the return of in-person classes, JCPS will launch its virtual school, the Pathfinder School of Innovation, for those who thrived during non-traditional instruction (NTI) or those who are not comfortable with in-person classes. The Pathfinder school is for students in sixth through twelfth grade, but it is also open to elementary students this year.

More than 2,200 students in kindergarten through twelfth grade applied for the virtual school. To support that number of students, JCPS partnered with Florida Virtual School and Edmentum.

For more information on the district's back-to-school plan, visit jefferson.kyschools.us.

