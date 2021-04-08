'We got this': JCPS Superintendent officially kicks off the 2021-22 school year

"In a time when we have so much negativity in our world and so much divisiveness and it doesn't matter what side of the aisle, we need human light houses in our schools, that's what we need," Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.



Hundreds of teachers and staff members were in attendance as speakers and presentations brought attention to needs Jefferson County students that had, even before the pandemic.



Pollio shared, that free and reduced lunch nearing 70%

and 6000 kids before the pandemic were homeless in JCPS



Those concerns were even more prevalent during the pandemic. However, Pollio reassured staff they will take it one day at a time, working together during the next 175 school days.



"it is difficult to know what two weeks will be like much less two months or six months," Pollio said. But, I do know this, we got this. I do know this, i believe that we got this."