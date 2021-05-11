JCPS Board votes for permanent virtual school; approvers merger of two schools and moving Grace James Academy

The Board voted to create a new virtual school called the Pathfinder School of Innovation for grades 6 through 12.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Virtual learning became the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic and now it will remain a permanent option for Jefferson County Public Schools.

The school board voted to create a virtual school called the Pathfinder School of Innovation for grades 6 through 12.

The school would be through Jefferson County High School which allows students to earn their degree at their own pace.

JCPS Board members also voted to move students from the Grace James Academy to the current Roosevelt-Perry building.

“This does give Grace James Academy the opportunity to grow and be in a space that allows them to do that with all the amenities they need to be successful,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Polio said during the special meeting Tuesday night.

The plan will involve combining students from Roosevelt Perry with students at Wheatley Elementary.

They will stay in Wheatley’s building until their new school is completed at 18th and Broadway.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.