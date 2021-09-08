JCPS teachers prep for start of school year

Students will still be required to wear masks, and desks will be as spaced as possible to maintain social distancing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teachers at Jefferson County Public Schools are finishing up some last minute classroom preparations before students start the school year Wednesday.

After an unusual academic year that switched between in-person and online learning, teachers at Atkinson Academy are ready for a fresh start. Still, classrooms like fifth grade teacher Wanda Jaggers' will look different than in previous years.

"It will also be a little different, because our students will be able to collaborate but also [maintain] that social distance," Jaggers said. "In March they showed us that they understood and that they were really good at doing that."

Jaggers has spaced out her desks to maintain social distancing. Her students will also be required to wear masks inside after the Jefferson County Board of Education voted for universal masking on JCPS properties.

JCPS said it will continue to encourage schools use areas like gyms, classrooms and outside spaces to reduce the number of people in cafeterias. Hand sanitizers will be available throughout the building and high contact surfaces will be sanitized throughout the day.

While many districts started school with no masking policy, multiple are now requiring masks to be worn in their buildings. Greater Clark County Schools will require masks beginning Aug. 9, while Floyd County awaits a decision from county commissioners.

Jeffersonville High School announced its football team's scrimmage and first game have been canceled due to a number of quarantined players.

