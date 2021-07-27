Pollio: Mask recommendation is not an 'entire year decision'

Three school board members have already voiced support for the superintendent's thinking.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS leaders are set to decide whether all students and staff will have to wear masks indoors when school starts August 11.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio announced Monday he will recommend universal masking to the school board at its meeting. Above all else, Pollio said he's leaning on guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education and health authorities and hopes the board will too.

"Without a doubt, number one priority is to ensure that we keep our students and staff in school every day this year,” Pollio said.

Universal masking policies have drawn heat from parents and opposing school groups.

“Let Them Learn in JCPS” issued a statement after Pollio’s announcement saying in part, "Masks should not be viewed as a quid pro quo for a return to full-time, in-person education. Access to education is a taxpayer-funded right. The ability to breathe freely is an inherent right. We believe that students deserve for their rights to be respected.”

For Pollio, masks are the second line of defense to vaccination.

"When people ask me ‘what is the incentive for vaccinating,’ well vaccinating and masking keep someone usually from having to quarantine,” he said.

Pollio said masks reduce the chance of mass quarantine, the biggest threat to in-person learning days. He plans to align his decisions with advice from health officials and the Kentucky Department of Education, meaning nothing is set in stone.

"This decision is not a 2021-2022 entire year decision. This could change at several points during the school year,” he said.

As for testing and contact tracing, Pollio said the district will provide free testing through the state's new school program. They'll continue other measures, but Pollio said he knows those will be a challenge.

"We cannot keep kids six feet apart or even three feet apart at all times, so we're going to do everything that we possibly can to ensure social distancing when we can,” Pollio said.

Three school board members — Corrie Shull, Chris Kolb and James Craig — have already voiced support for the superintendent's thinking.

Also up for debate Tuesday, virtual learning for elementary students. They are currently slated to all go back in person. If the board votes in favor, JCPS would have to pivot.

"We'd get communications we get information out to families we do about a one week to enroll so that we would have the opportunity to staff it appropriately,” Pollio said.

Pollio added it is likely vaccines for kids under 12 will be a real possibility during this school year. He said he is looking forward to the opportunity for those students to get their shots.

The Jefferson County Board of Education is set to meet at 6 p.m.

