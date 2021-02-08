Screening testing available for JCPS students, staff this school year

"It's really important as a community to protect our kids," Cynethia Bethel, Assistant Professor UofL School of Nursing, said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Next week, Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) will be back in the classroom for the 2021-2022 school year and school nurses are already preparing for students to return.

"It's very important you know when we look at how to prevent the spread of COVID in the schools is to really approach it from a layered approach," Eva Stone, JCPS Health District Manager, said.

The school board voted to start the year off with everyone wearing a mask, regardless of vaccination status. This year JCPS Health District officials said, screening testing will also be available.

"Which means parents that want to sign their kids up for this, or staff who want to take advantage of it, can participate in once a week testing. Really, for no symptoms, just to make sure they haven't been affected by the virus and don't know it," Stone said.

"So, I think it's really important to continue to test so that it will catch anyone," Cynethia Bethel, Assistant Professor University of Louisville School of Nursing. "Especially with kiddos, it's kind of hard for them to tell you I don't really feel well or how sick they really are."

Students whose parents give consent and staff who plan to participate will have the front part of their nose swabbed. The tests will be free and rapid, with results coming in between 15-20 minutes.

"There are a section of children who are not going to be able to be vaccinated and so they are still at risk, and it's really important as a community to protect our kids by wearing their masks, or getting vaccinated, if that's your choice because they do not have a choice," Bethel said.

