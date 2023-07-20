Baptist Health opens newest outpatient center in Louisville

Baptist Health Breckenridge will be home to physician practices, an outpatient surgery center, urgent care center, a community pharmacy and more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baptist Health opened their newest outpatient medical center in Louisville on Thursday.

At the ribbon cutting, Mayor Craig Greenberg said the announcement isn't just a great healthcare announcement but also a big win for Louisville's economy.

"The people here are not just getting great paying jobs, and not just being part of one of our most important industries, but they're also joining an organization that is a 10 time recipient of the best places to work in Kentucky," Greenberg said.

Baptist Health Breckenridge is taking over the space that was home to the old Breckinridge Inn near I-264.

"We know its not just a good job here at Baptist, but its also a great place to work and a great city where all of these healthcare professionals can live and work and raise a family and do it in a safer, stronger and healthier way," the mayor said.

