New rehabilitation hospital in east Louisville now open, accepting new patients

The 55,000-square-foot inpatient rehabilitation hospital is now helping new patients in eastern Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new rehabilitation hospital is now open and taking new patients in east Louisville.

UofL Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation, a business unit of Lifepoint Health, contributed to the opening of Frazier Rehabilitation Hospital - Brownsboro, located near the intersection of I-71 and I-265 on Chamberlain Lane.

The impressive, 55,000-square-foot inpatient rehabilitation hospital has 40 beds and expects to serve more than 1,200 patients every year.

“Accessible and affordable healthcare is a right for every Kentuckian,” Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman said. “The new Frazier Rehabilitation Hospital- Brownsboro will help patients recover and return home. I applaud UofL Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation for their investment in Team Kentucky.”

The new facility addresses a growing need for inpatient rehabilitation services throughout the region. Inpatient rehabilitation facilities offer patient-centered therapy programs designed to support those who have experienced a loss of function from an injury or illness through intensive, specialized treatment and recovery.

“UofL Health and Lifepoint Health are proud to share the common rehabilitation goal of helping each individual reach their fullest potential,” Tom Miller, CEO of UofL Health, said. “This new hospital increases rehabilitation access in multiple ways. The location is convenient for the growing east end of Louisville, and it frees up essential space to further grow specialty programs only available downtown. I applaud Lifepoint for this joint investment and we look forward to serving even more of our community.”

Frazier Rehabilitation Hospital - Brownsboro provides acute rehabilitation and recovery for patients who suffer from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, multiple traumas, amputation and other injuries or disorders.

The facility includes all private rooms, a secured brain injury unit with private dining and therapy gym, a therapeutic exterior courtyard outfitted with activities and equipment to promote ambulation, large interdisciplinary therapy gyms and a transitional living apartment designed to support patients in preparing for activities of daily living.

“We are proud to partner with UofL Health as we expand access to care for inpatient rehabilitation services in Louisville,” Russ Bailey, President of Lifepoint Rehabilitation, said. “We strive in all that we do to help our patients recover as comprehensively as we can, so that they may return to their families and their daily lives as quickly as possible.”

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.