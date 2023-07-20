West Nile Virus detected in Floyd County mosquitoes; Here's what to know

Officials said Floyd County has had positive mosquito samples for several years, but this is the first positive sample collected this year.

FLOYD COUNTY, Indiana — Floyd County Health officials are urging residents in southern Indiana to use caution when outside after some mosquitoes were found to have the West Nile Virus (WNV).

In a press release, the Indiana State Department of Health said one positive sample was found in New Albany, Indiana and was collected the week of July 5.

Officials said Floyd County has had positive mosquito samples for several years, but this is the first positive sample collected this year.

As of now, officials did not say if anyone has contracted the virus.

"Most people who become infected with WNV can experience mild illness such as fever, headache and body aches before recovering fully," officials said. "However, in some individuals, especially the elderly and immune compromised, WNV can cause serious illness and even death."

Here's how to avoid mosquito bites:

Use DEET or other insect repellents.

Wear protective clothing, like long sleeves and pants.

If possible, avoid being outside during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Officials are also advising homeowners to check their property for potential mosquito breeding sites including clogged gutters, old tires, failing septic tanks and abandoned/non-working swimming pools.

Remember to stay diligent about maintaining overgrown grass, shrubs and trees as well, as those areas can harbor mosquitoes during the day, they said.

For more information about Floyd County's WNV surveillance program or to file a complaint/concern about a property potentially breeding mosquitoes, please call (812) 948-4726 or visit their website here.

