LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio is promising students will be safe starting on day one of the school year.

Every school must have a resource officer, according to Kentucky law. Senate Bill 1 or the "School Safety and Resiliency Act" came about after the Marshall County High School shooting to increase security across the state.

Now that the board has voted down the contracts for SROs, Pollio is looking for a solution to comply with the law.

There are growing concerns over who will monitor and keep students safe.

‘We're having to make adjustments. That's our job to do it. The board made their decision, and I have to make adjustments based on that. That's what we are doing, adding personnel to those schools. We're going to do that immediately,” Pollio said.

He plans to roll out his new plan in phases, but that too is contingent on board approval.

“We can start hiring and getting those officers trained and into our schools, and then go from there. But once again, this is all contingent of approval from our board,” Pollio said.

In the meantime, he's working hand in hand with neighboring cities learning about programs in their school systems that might also be fitting for JCPS.

"Our officers that were working evening will now work shifts during the day to support our schools. I'm confident we'll meet the needs of our schools," Pollio said.

