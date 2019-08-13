LOUISVILLE, Ky. — AT&T pledging $200,000 to help the underserved in Louisville, and $50,000 of it will go to Jobs for America's Graduates which is a nonprofit helping prepare kids for college at Doss High School and the Academy of Shawnee.

It's all part of AT&T Believe program which is now operating in more than 20 cities around the country.

The company said they want to focus on improving the lives of those living in underserved neighborhoods of Louisville with things like felony expungement, education and job opportunities and supporting our city's homeless population.

AT&T employees stuffed more than 250 backpacks with school supplies and personal hygiene items.

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio hopes to expand those resources to more schools in the future.

