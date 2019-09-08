LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker is pushing for pre-kindergarten education for all three and four-year-old children in the state.

Rep. Josie Raymond will hold a rally highlighting the need at 2 p.m. August 10 at Brown Park in Louisville.

Raymond sponsored a bill this year and plans to file a new, expanded bill on universal pre-k for the 2020 general assembly session.

Rep. Rocky Adkins, Rep. Joni Jenkins and JCPS board members who support the effort are expected to be at the rally.

