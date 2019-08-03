LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As local teachers continue to protest in Frankfort, parents have wondered what days off mean for their children.

Will students have to make these days up?

Yes, days will be made up, but some districts are still working on a plan for what days will be designated make-up days.

JCPS said they have potential make-up days scheduled through June 11 while Oldham and Bullitt County's potential make-up days run through June 12.

When is the last day of school now?

JCPS said their last day is currently June 4, Oldham County's last day is June 3 and Bullitt County is still aiming for the last week of May. As days continue to mount up, the last day of school will be pushed back.

Will this affect graduation?

Several parents have voiced frustration about graduation times, wondering when they need to tell visitors to come or when to schedule trips. Districts have not released graduation dates yet, but the more make-up days, the later graduation.

Both JCPS and Oldham County said the school boards will approve graduation dates at a meeting later this month.

