LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools and the Jefferson County Teachers Association have worked together to create a plan that will allow teachers to protest during the legislative session while keeping school open.

The plan will allow three different individuals from each school to be present in Frankfort each of the four days left in the legislative session. This will mean almost 500 JCPS educators can be present in Frankfort while classes continue in Louisville.

JCTA sent the plan to teachers Thursday afternoon, saying Superintendent Marty Pollio and JCPS worked with the association to come up with a plan of action.

"This plan will provide teachers the opportunity to have a significant presence in Frankfort for the remainder of the session and allow schools to be open," the email said.

Provided to WHAS11

"This is a win-win solution for students, parents and teachers," Brent McKim with JCTA said.

JCPS was closed Wednesday and Thursday due to teacher protests against a variety of education bills. On Wednesday, Pollio said he understood the protests, but wanted to make sure students were learning.

Governor Matt Bevin called the protests "irresponsible," questioning whether teacher protests are about power rather than putting students first during a radio appearance.

