LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools will not be in session Thursday, March 7 due to too many teacher absences.

The district sent out a Tweet Wednesday night:

"Due to significant teacher absences and the inability to safely cover a large number of classes with substitute teachers in many of our schools, all @JCPSKY schools will be closed Thurs., March 7, 2019," the tweet said.

Schools in Oldham County, Bullitt County, and Meade County will also be closed on Thursday for the same reason.

Governor Matt Bevin tweeted in response to the cancellations saying, "School children should be in school."

JCPS previously canceled school Wednesday when teachers staged a 'sick-out.' Kentucky teachers also called in sick to protest House Bill 525 in Frankfort on February 28.

Groups have also expressed concern about House Bill 205, which would give a tax break to people who donate money to private schools.

YMCA Child Enrichment Program "Snow Day" sites will be open today. You can find a list of those locations here.

