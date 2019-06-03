FRANKFORT, Ky. — A major public school system in Kentucky has canceled classes twice in the last week due to 'significant teacher absences'. These JCPS teachers have called in sick so they can protest bills being heard in Frankfort.

By now, you've most likely heard a few numbers being thrown around that include a lot of 2's and 5's.

Here's a brief look at what these bills say and what their current status is in the Kentucky Legislative Session.

House Bill 205

This bill would give tax credits to people who donate to specific scholarship funds. These scholarships would help children with special needs, in foster care, or from low-income families attend private school.

Supporters of the bill say that it will increase school choice for underprivileged kids, but opponents say that the bill would take too much money from the public school system. An estimate by the Legislative Research Commission says the bill could cost taxpayers as much as $209 million by 2025.

HB 205 is still currently in the House Committee for Appropriations and Revenue. The committee hearing on March 5 was met with some strong words from opponents and supporters.

House Bill 525

House Bill 525 determines the members of the Kentucky Teachers' Retirement System's Board of Trustees.

The bill changes how many teachers are required to be on the board and how trustees are nominated, worrying leaders at the Kentucky Education Association and the Jefferson County Teachers Association.

RAW VIDEO: Teachers father in Frankfort as HB 525 is set for discussion.

The bill was passed by the House State Government Committee on February 28, despite teachers staging a "sick-out" to attend a protest in Frankfort.

The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Ken Upchurch, said that lawmakers are working on an amendment to address teachers' concerns and some amendments have been proposed.

Senate Bill 250

SB 250 would, essentially, give more power to the current Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent, Dr. Marty Pollio.

It would allow the superintendent to approve contracts up to $50,000 without board approval, allow the superintendent to hire principals without the School-Based Decision Making Council's input, and allow the superintendent to make changes to executive staff more easily.

Supporters of the bill say that it would give Dr. Pollio more opportunities to make a "positive change" in JCPS, while opponents worry that it takes too much power away from the School-Based Decision Making Council.

Protests of this bill led to another day of canceled classes at JCPS.

The bill passed in the Senate on February 26 and passed through the House Committee for Local Government on March 6. It will now go to the full House.

