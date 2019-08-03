FRANKFORT, Ky. — In an effort to make their voices heard, teachers across Kentucky once again donned their red, grabbed their signs and headed to Frankfort Thursday.

This time, enough teachers called out sick that four different counties – Jefferson, Oldham, Bullitt, and Meade – had to cancel classes for the day. This the third time in the last seven days that JCPS has called off school because of these teachers absences.

Despite the backlash, including criticism from Governor Matt Bevin, teachers said they were determined to make an impact during this legislative session.

"I'm really hoping that they don't just hear us, but that they actually listen to what we are saying," one teacher said.

The educators said they're worried the legislation will affect generations of Kentucky students as well as educators.

"We always tell our students, don't wait don't hold, and that's why we are here today. We are not sitting and waiting for things to happen, we are making things happen," another teacher said during the protests, "and we're here for the parents who have to be at work and who cannot be here. We're giving them a voice."

Lawmakers are not in session Friday or Monday, returning to work on Tuesday, but some have discussed calling out again to make to a stand. JCPS and JCTA created a plan that would allow three individuals from each school to go to Frankfort during the last four days of the legislative session.

But I have heard some discussion amongst teachers they may want to call out again tomorrow to continue making their stand. But as always, we won't know if that'll be the case until likely later this evening.

