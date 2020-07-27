New STEAM-focused elementary school opening in Jeffersonville

Franklin Square Elementary will be a pilot school for a program that teaches children as young as 5 about science, technology and math.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — As schools prepare for an unusual back-to-school season due to the coronavirus pandemic, a new school in southern Indiana is preparing to welcome students for the very first time.

Franklin Square Elementary, part of the Greater Clark County School district, will act as a pilot school for launching Project Lead the Way as well as cultivating a partnership with the NoCo Arts and Cultural District in Jeffersonville.

The partnerships will create a STEAM model at the school, teaching children as young as 5 about science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Greater Clark County Schools posted a video on its YouTube channel, sharing a first look at the new school and talking to staff members about the impact the new school will have on the community.

"We hope that Franklin Square ends up being a pilot of these methods ... so that we can take bits and pieces at first and spread that around to other schools in Greater Clark," said GCCS Director of Elementary Education Karen Wesely in the video.

GCCS Superintendent Mark Laughner said in the video that there is a shortage of students interested in STEM and STEAM programs, and he hopes that introducing these concepts to young students will encourage them to pursue the subjects as they get older.

"We want to make sure our students get some really great experiences so that when they go to middle and high school, they stay interested," Laughner said.

In the video, Principal Virenda Cunningham-Lester described Franklin Square as a "kid-friendly" school. Students chose the name of the school, as well as the school colors and mascot.

"It is student-oriented," Cunningham-Lester said. "We're just adding another piece to the community - education. And we intend to stay."

Susan Ward, the Academic Improvement Coordinator for GCCS, said she's excited about the facility itself. A large slide is the centerpiece of the foyer and Ward said the school has an "amazing playground" as well as "beautiful and clean" classrooms.

The creation of Franklin Square Elementary stemmed from a petition for a new downtown elementary school that was started around two years ago. The school board chose the location and the district planned to move students from Maple and Spring Hill schools to the new school.

Project Manager Chad Schenk said the school has a capacity of 550 students. With the students pulled in from other schools, there are still more than 200 openings. Schenk hopes the expansion of school bus choice routes will attract students from Clarksville and other surrounding areas.

He said he would like to see the school at capacity within two years.

"To bring an elementary school back into downtown, this is something that's going to pay dividends for decades," said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore.

"I honestly believe we have the best elementary school on either side of the river," he said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for Franklin Square Elementary Monday afternoon.

Greater Clark County Schools are set to go back to school on Wednesday, July 29.

