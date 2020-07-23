Getting you back to school: Indiana school district's plans for the fall

Many of Hoosiers have questions about getting your students back to school and what precautions will be taken to keep them healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDIANA, USA — Many of you have questions about getting your students back to school and what precautions will be taken to keep them healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. As districts make plans for the upcoming school year, we will be reaching out to them for answers to keep you informed.

The 38-page document details what respective school districts should check for while reopening schools in the fall. Checks include maintaining social distancing, monitoring temperature and symptoms of students and wearing a mask while having face-to-face instruction.

Brownstown Central Community Schools

Start date: August 7

Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning (Grades K-5 via Google Classroom, Grades 6-12 through Edmentum Online Courseware)

Schedule: School calendar

COVID-19 precautions: face coverings for staff and students required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory, students and staff will wash hands with more frequency, students exhibiting symptoms or confirmed positive will be excluded from school.

To read the full plan, CLICK HERE

Greater Clark County Schools

Start date: July 29

Classroom setup: in-person classes; virtual learning and online academy

Schedule: School calendar

COVID-19 precautions: limiting the number of students in building through social distancing; temperature checks for everyone entering the building; students who are sick will be instructed to wear a mask and sent home; students cannot return until they are fever-free for 72 hours; face coverings for staff and students will be required in common areas, large gatherings, class changes, anytime outside their classrooms, and in the classroom when social distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained; face coverings for students will be expected in grades K-12.

To read the full plan, CLICK HERE

Madison Consolidated Schools

Start date: August 12

Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning

Schedule: School calendar

COVID-19 precautions: symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building; face coverings for staff and students will be required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.

To read the full plan, CLICK HERE

New Albany Floyd County Schools

Start date: July 29

Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning

Schedule: School calendar

COVID-19 precautions: symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building; face coverings for staff and students will be required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.

To read the full plan, CLICK HERE

Seymour Community Schools

Start date: August 10

Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning

Schedule: School calendar

COVID-19 precautions: symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building; face coverings for staff and students required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency, students exhibiting symptoms or confirmed positive will be excluded from school.

To read the full plan, CLICK HERE

Silver Creek School Corporation

Start date: July 29

Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning

Schedule: School calendar

COVID-19 precautions: All students and staff must self-screen before arriving to school, face coverings for staff and students required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory, students and staff will wash hands with more frequency, students exhibiting symptoms or confirmed positive will be excluded from school.

To read the full plan, CLICK HERE

South Harrison Community Schools

Start date: August 4

Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning

Schedule: School calendar

COVID-19 precautions: symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building; face coverings for staff and students will be required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.

To read the full plan, CLICK HERE

