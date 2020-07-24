Home schooling organization sees rise in parent interest amid pandemic

Jackie Hawkins, executive director of Louisville Homeschool, says her Facebook page has seen a 400% increase in interest since NTI was announced.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Kentucky sees a rise in COVID-19 cases, some parents have become more interested in homeschooling.

Jackie Hawkins, executive director of Louisville Homeschool, says her Facebook page has seen a 400% increase in interest since NTI was announced for several districts.

Hawkins began home schooling after she said she and her daughter experienced bullying at a Jefferson County public school.

"I think people are afraid of home schooling," Hawkins said. "They think it's a French thing or something that only foreign students do and that's not true, especially in Jefferson County."

In Kentucky, home schooling requirements say parents must keep track of a student's progress and attendance. Students must clock in 1062 instructional hours and fulfill 185 days of school work.

Children must be taught subjects like math, English and grammar. Hawkins said she uses regular day activities and chores as learning opportunities for her students.

"You can go to a grocery store, and you have different foods, and they can learn math skills, they can learn weight measurements," Hawkins said.

While Hawkins said her group has seen an interest from parents, JCPS and the Kentucky Department of Education say they have not seen too many students switch. JCPS said they have roughly 15 students who have told the district they will be switching.

An accurate number of any changes is likely to come closer to school time, around two weeks before the academic year starts.

