New Albany Floyd County Schools delay back-to-school date to August 12

Students were set to return July 29, but the school board voted to push back the first day of school.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Students in New Albany Floyd County Schools won’t be going back to school next week as planned.

Thursday night, the school board voted to push the start date to Wednesday, August 12, two weeks later than the original date of July 29. Teachers will have two work days before students arrive.

The last day of school for students is set for May 27.

The district is also implementing a new plan that involves 7th through 12th graders in a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning. Under the plan, students will alternate when they go to school, with about half of them in the buildings each day.

“We know that it is an inconvenience in some families to have a split schedule, but again, it’s all done in the spirit of let’s do as much as we can to provide what we can safely,” said NAFC Superintendent Brad Snyder.

Students in 7th to 12th grade who have already chosen virtual instruction will see no changes. Students in 6th grade and younger can choose between in-person or virtual instruction for the 2020-21 school year. The full plan can be read on the NAFC website.

Greater Clark County Schools in Indiana are still set to start on July 29. More back-to-school dates for Indiana schools can be found here.

The recent data from the Floyd County Health Department shows an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county. On July 22, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued a statewide mask mandate that will go into effect on July 27. The Floyd County Health Department issued a follow-up mandate, requiring masks in the county starting July 24 and remaining in effect for the next six weeks.

"We must all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19, and mask wearing is an easy and effective way to protect our friends, neighbors and loved ones," New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a statement.

MORE ON WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.