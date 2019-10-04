JEFFERSONVILLE (WHAS11) -- Elementary students in downtown Jeffersonville excitedly found out what their new elementary school will be named.

It was announced today that the school was named Franklin Square Elementary. The unveiling was met with a lot of excitement from the younger crowd as balloons dropped from above.

The new mascot is the falcon and their colors are green and blue.

Mayor Mike Moore was there with parents, staff, and school board members.

The naming was a student-driven process where they put suggestions in a box and leader groups narrowed them down.

Kristin Goodwillie

“It's ownership, they will remember the process, they will become a part of the school, they know this is their new home,” Vireenda Cunningham, the principal of Spring Hill Elementary, said.





Cunningham-Lester will become the new Principal of Franklin Square Elementary School.

With construction progressing, students can expect to attend the downtown school in the 2020-2021 school year. The district plans to move students from aging Maple and Spring Hill schools to the new location, along with students in the downtown area.

There was some controversy when the school board voted to close Spring Hill and Maple Elementary. The unveiling definitely held a different tone, a much happier one.





