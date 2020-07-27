Indiana mask mandate begins Monday. Here's what you need to know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Beginning Monday, Hoosiers will be required to start wearing masks in public spaces.
This comes after Governor Eric Holcomb issued an executive order to slow the spread of coronavirus.
He said it's due to the increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate and the increase in those hospitalized due to the virus.
The governor said the main reason for it is to help businesses remain open and schools to reopen safely.
Masks are required for Indiana residents ages 8 and up until the order ends on Aug. 26.
Other municipalities can impose more restrictive guidelines as they see fit.
Where do you have to wear masks?
- Indoor public spaces
- Transportation services
- Outdoor spaces (when social distancing isn’t possible)
- Schools (Grades 3 and up)
You do not have to wear masks if you have a medical condition, if you’re doing strenuous physical activity or if you’re eating or drinking.
