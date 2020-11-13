Woman accused of vandalizing her Lake Forest neighbors' yard allegedly strikes again

Suzanne Craft is accused of returning to her neighbors' property and pouring what looks like kitty litter into their fountain.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman accused of spray-painting racial slurs on a Lake Forest family's driveway is accused of vandalism again.

Suzanne Craft, who lives two doors down from the Pineda family, is accused of returning to their property and pouring what looks like kitty litter into their fountain.

Surveillance video from the Pineda's home shows someone, who appears to walk from Craft's driveway, put something in the Pineda’s yard.

This isn’t the first time the Pineda’s surveillance cameras have captured alleged vandalism on their property.

Craft was accused of spray-painting racial slurs on the Pineda’s driveway in the summer. The incident was caught on surveillance camera and Craft was charged with harassment and criminal mischief in July.

In August, Craft appeared before a judge and was held in contempt for violating a no contact order filed two months prior. She was allegedly caught on surveillance camera using chemicals to burn a swastika into the Pineda’s lawn.

Craft's attorney maintains she is innocent.

While a trial date has not been set, a hearing will be held next month.

Michella and Connie Pineda, who live in the home with their children, posted on Facebook they have received death threats, as well as bullets in the mail recently. They told WHAS11 they won't feel safe until Craft is behind bars.

