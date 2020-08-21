Judge rules woman accused in Lake Forest racial graffiti case violated no contact order

The Pineda family filed the no-contact order against Suzanne Craft in July after her alleged involvement in the graffiti incidents at their home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman accused of spray-painting racial slurs on a neighbor’s driveway in Lake Forest was held in contempt by a district court judge for violating a no-contact order.

The Pineda family filed the no-contact order against Suzanne Craft in July after her alleged involvement in the graffiti incidents at their home. Michella Pineda testified Craft was caught on camera two weeks later tampering with the family’s lawn. They believe she used chemicals and bleach to burn a swastika into the grass.

Craft took the stand and claimed she was not the person in the video. Several witnesses, long-time friends of Craft, also said they did not believe it was her in the video. However, Craft, along with every witness, said the person on the video appeared to be a woman coming from Craft’s driveway.

The judge ruled that the person in the video is Craft and sentenced her to seven days of home incarceration. The judge also ruled to increase her bond by $5,000 and ruled Craft will remain on home incarceration until the criminal trial.

Craft was criminally charged with harassment and criminal mischief in July after the Pineda's found racial slurs spray painted on their driveway three different times. The Pineda's believe different footage from the same surveillance cameras also point to Craft as the suspect, though Thursday’s hearing focused only on claims of contempt.

