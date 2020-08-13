Hearing postponed for suspect in Lake Forest racial graffiti case

The hearing was postponed since the suspect's attorney is being tested for COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday afternoon, Suzanne Craft, the woman accused of spray-painting racial slurs on a neighbor’s driveway in Lake Forest, stood in front of a judge. Craft was supposed to be in court for a hearing after allegedly violating a no contact order from a different incident in June, but the hearing was postponed since Craft’s attorney is being tested for COVID-19.

According to the Pineda family, Craft was caught on camera using chemicals to burn a swastika into their lawn. They also believe Craft is the person caught on camera painting racial slurs on their driveway in June.

Michela and Connie Pineda were prepared to testify.

“We just want something to happen. We just want to feel like we're moving forward. It's pretty frustrating,” Michela Pineda said.

In July, Craft was arrested for failing to appear in court on a criminal summons and placed on house arrest. She has since posted bond.

On the same day as Craft’s arrest, a group led by Louisville Standing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) rallied behind the Pineda family, demanding justice from the Lake Forest Community Association. The Pineda’s attorney said the association failed "to take prompt action to correct and end the harassment," causing property damage, as well as emotional damage.

In response, the association said they are taking the “intolerable act very seriously” and “reviewing the matter with its Board of Directors and legal counsel.”

