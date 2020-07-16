Group rallies around family after racial slur painted on driveway in Lake Forest

Louisville Standing Up for Racial Justice is demanding action from the homeowner's association after a woman allegedly painted a racial slur on a driveway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman accused of painting a racial slur on the Pineda family's driveway in the Lake Forest neighborhood, Suzanne Craft, was arrested after she failed to appear in court on a criminal summons, according to police. She was placed on house arrest.

Craft's arrest happened the same day a group of people, led by Louisville Standing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ), marched through the neighborhood demanding justice from the homeowner’s association.

On Facebook, the association called the acts intolerable and said the matter is being reviewed with the board of directors and legal counsel.

SURJ said that is not enough, and they are demanding more in a letter to the association.

Tonight on Night Team, Heather Fountaine speaks with the Pineda family and will have more on SURJ's demands.

Check back for updates to this story.

