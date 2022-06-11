Louisville police investigate shooting in West Buechel, one man dead

Police said the shooting happened near Bashford Manor Lane, just south of the Watterson Expressway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot and killed overnight in West Buechel.

Police say the man was found on Paragon Court which is off of Bashford Manor Lane, just south of the Watterson Expressway.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene the man was pronounced dead having sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

LMPD says there are no suspects at this time, but ask that if you have any information regarding this case to call their anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Another man was killed in a separate shooting overnight Friday. Police found his body in the parking lot of a Parkland laundry mat.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.