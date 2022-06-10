LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Parkland neighborhood

LMPD Maj. Mindy Vance said police were called just after 6:30 p.m. to a laundry mat on 26th Street in the Parkland neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after they found a man shot in a car Friday evening.

LMPD Maj. Mindy Vance said police were called just after 6:30 p.m. to The Laundry Connection on 26th Street in the Parkland neighborhood.

Vance said when police arrived, they found a man suffering from "at least one gunshot wound" in the laundry mat parking lot.

Vance said the man died at the scene.

Police are still looking for suspects, and ask that anyone with information call the anonymous tip line 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

