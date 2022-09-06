Community to march against gun violence in downtown Louisville

The rally and march coincide with several other demonstrations happening across the country in the wake of another series of mass shootings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of people are expected to march through downtown Louisville on Saturday to rally against gun violence.

At 1 p.m., various groups including “JCPS Justice Now,” “WE Day Kentucky” and “The ACE Project” will rally outside Metro Hall.

Louisville officials Mayor Greg Fischer and U.S. Representative John Yarmuth will also be participating alongside the families of local gun violence victims.

Following the rally there will be a march down Sixth Street to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza at Sixth and Chestnut streets. The group will then return to Metro Hall for a special performance by Louisville youth.

The rally and march coincide with several other March for Our Lives events happening in Washington D.C. and across the country in the wake of another series of mass shootings, including one at a Texas elementary school where 21 people, including 19 children, were killed.

March for Our Lives is a student-led group that advocates for ending gun violence and supports gun control legislation. It was created by survivors of the 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

