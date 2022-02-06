Two people arrested in connection to 5 carjackings across Louisville

The pair are believed to be behind five carjackings in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD has arrested two people in connection to a string of metro carjackings.

Fahad Alisawi, 18, was arrested Tuesday, according to LMPD.

Police said another suspect, currently unnamed, is in the hospital for injuries sustained during a crash on June 2. The car involved in that crash was carjacked, according to police.

LMPD said the two arrests are in connection to five carjacking cases across Louisville in the past few weeks. They're listed below:

05/27/2022: at 5304 Hames Trace

05/28/2022: at 5308 Hames Traces

05/30/2022: at 5805 Lisa Court

05/31/2022: at 5314 Governours Way

06/02/2022: at 8616 Astrid Avenue

