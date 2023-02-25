Injured man taken to hospital after hit-and-run, Shively Police investigating

Officers say they were called to respond to a man in his 30's down in the 2200 block of Crums Lane on Friday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shively Police Department are investigating after a man was involved in a hit-and-run on Friday night.

Officers say they were called to respond to a man in his 30's down in the 2200 block of Crums Lane.

Police say there were initially "conflicting stories" as to how the person was injured.

Shively Police say the person was first reported to have been struck by a vehicle, but there were also reports of shots being fired in the area and that the person may have been shot.

Officers say the injuries sustained seem to be consistent with being struck by a vehicle and no gunshot wounds can be confirmed.

The man was transported by EMS to the hospital.

At this time, Shively Police don't have information on the hit-and-run vehicle.

If anyone has any information about this case, please call Shively Police at 448-6181 or their tip line at 930-2SPD.

