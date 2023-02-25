LMPD: Fatal shooting leaves woman dead in Shelby Park neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police say around midnight their officers responded to a call of a shooting in the grassy area adjacent to I-65 Northbound near Woodbine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a fatal shooting in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police say around midnight their officers responded to a call of a shooting in the grassy area adjacent to I-65 Northbound near Woodbine.

When officers arrived, they say they located a woman who had been shot.

She received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

There are no suspect(s).

Anyone with information regarding this case can call our anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD.

