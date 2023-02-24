Authorities investigating after man killed in shooting near Ballard Park

There are no suspects at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead following a late night shooting near Ballard Park.

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting on Waterman Alley, near East Breckinridge Lane, around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Police Major Micah Scheu said officers were able to locate a man who had suffered at least one gunshot wound. Schue said when EMS personnel arrived, the unidentified man was pronounced dead.

Authorities say there are no suspects at this time and investigators are in the early stages of the investigation.

If anyone has any information that may assist police in their investigation, to please contact the department at 502-574-5673 (LMPD).

Reports can also be made anonymously online.

