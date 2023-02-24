JCPS bus carrying dozens of elementary students involved in accident

Officials said there are some minor injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) bus transporting dozens of students was involved in an accident with another vehicle late Friday afternoon.

Metro officials said the crash occurred at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Six Mile Lane, near Jeffersontown.

JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said 61 students from Cochrane Elementary and Tully Elementary were on board Bus 1763 at the time of the accident.

At first there were no reported injuries, however minutes later she said some students were now reporting pain.

"All injuries are reported to be minor," Callahan said.

TRIMARC reports some traffic back up in the area, expect delays if travelling near the accident. No lanes have been shut down at this time.

This is a developing story, a WHAS11 crew is heading to the scene. We will update here as more information becomes available.

