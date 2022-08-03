Louisville police: Woman taken to hospital in private car dies from a gunshot wound

LMPD said they don't have a location of where the shooting happened.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Louisville are conducting an investigation into a woman's death. LMPD said the investigation started around 11:30 a.m. Sunday when officers responded to St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital on a call about a patient there with a gunshot wound.

Officers were told that someone brought the injured woman to the hospital via private car. The person was then transported to University Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

LMPD said the Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. As of right now, they don't have a location of where the shooting happened.