Police investigate deadly shooting at convenience store

According to LMPD, at least one person was killed in a shooting at the Shorty's on West Broadway sometime around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot at a convenience store on W. Broadway Wednesday afternoon.

According to LMPD Maj. Steve Healy, officers responded to the Shorty's in the 3500 block of W. Broadway around 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, officers were called to another report in the 700 block of Sutcliffe Ave., about two blocks from the Shorty's location. There they found another person who had been shot. Healy said that person was alert when they taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Healy said the department believes the two people were shot in the same incident, but it is too early in the investigation to provide any other details.

Healy said they are still looking for suspects. He urged anyone who might know something to come forward to help with the investigation.

"That's what I can't stress enough - you're not just helping police, you're helping the families and the victims by coming forward," Healy said.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling 574-LMPD (5673), or by using the online tip portal.

