LMPD: Police investigating after man shot to death in Jacobs neighborhood

Police say officers are currently following leads, but no one has been arrested yet.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death on Wednesday afternoon in the Jacobs neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 2400 block of Nichols View Ct.

When officers arrived, they found a man that had been shot. He received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Police say officers are currently following leads, but no one has been arrested yet.

Carolyn Callahan, chief of communications and media relations for JCPS, says Jacob Elementary School has heightened its security because of the police activity in the area. The school has also canceled all after school activities.

She says their bus compounds for Nichols Elementary School, Jacob Elementary School, and Detrick Elementary School just received the green light from LMPD to allow buses to start moving so some buses for dismissals throughout the district are running about 20 minutes behind.

Callahan said the shooting has no connection to the school.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or you may utilize their crime tip portal here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.