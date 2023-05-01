Rollover crash on I-64 West seriously injures one person, LMPD says

All lanes of the I-64 West ramp to I-264 East are blocked while crews work on scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is seriously injured after a rollover crash on I-64 West Monday afternoon.

TRIMARC reports the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on the I-64 West ramp to I-264 East (West End) in Jefferson County. Officials said a semi-truck rolled over on the ramp.

All lanes of the ramp have been blocked off while crews work on the scene.

It's unclear how the crash occurred at this time.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said one person was seriously injured in the crash.

Both authorities and traffic officials said there will be lengthy delays. It's unknown how long it will take before the ramp reopens.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.