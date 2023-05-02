3 people arrested after LMPD finds several guns, stolen tools, catalytic converters

Authorities said officers found drugs, firearms, and nearly $7,500 in stolen tools and equipment from local hardware stores.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested three individuals for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of tools and equipment.

On Monday, officers with the department's Third Division responded to a report of a person stripping a suspected stolen KIA in the 5200 block of Rodgers Road. That's in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found Brandon Bryant, 38, and Jonathan Hellard, 38, cutting parts off of a white KIA. Both men were reportedly standing in front of the vehicle with its hood up, appearing to work on the car.

According to their arrest citations, both men were in possession of tools commonly used to cut vehicle parts. Police said after being Mirandized, they admitted to trying to steal the car's catalytic converter.

The two men said they planned to sell the stolen part to the homeowner, 33-year-old Andrew Huffman Sr.

Officers executed a search warrant on the property and found much more than the stolen car.

Police recovered six handguns, three rifles, a shotgun and suspected meth. LMPD said one of the suspects allegedly tried to hide some of the drugs under a floorboard prior to surrendering to police.

LMPD also recovered nearly $7,500 in stolen tools -- which police believe came from various hardware stores -- stolen generators, two stolen trailers, the stolen KIA, and several suspected stolen catalytic converters.

Bryant and Hellard were both charged with receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more.

Huffman is facing several charges including first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (heroin), tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.