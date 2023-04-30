LMPD: Man dead after fatal wrong-way crash on Preston Highway

Police responded to a report of a collision on Preston Hwy. near the Outer Loop.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a fatal wrong-way crash.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a report of a collision on Preston Hwy. near the Outer Loop.

Police say the driver of a vehicle was travel northbound in the southbound lanes of Preston Hwy. Officers say he "sideswiped" one vehicle before crashing head-on with another vehicle correctly driving in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the wrong way vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene and LMPD says his passenger was taken to UofL Hospital where they have "life-threatening injuries."

Police say there were two passengers in the second vehicle and one was taken to Audubon Hospital and is expected to survive while the other person declined EMS on scene.

LMPD”s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

