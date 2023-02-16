LMPD addresses new ordinance giving officers options to fight reckless driving

LMPD said 32 people were cited, 7 were arrested, 13 vehicles were towed and 7 vehicles were seized using the new ordinance.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dangerous or reckless driving is not a new issue to Louisville.

In a PSA posted to the department's Twitter, Sgt. Ronald Fey, with LMPD's Traffic Unit said Louisville, along with other communities, experienced an increase in people dangerous driving for sport on the roadways.

"Some have even blocked roads and intersections while preventing residents and on occasions even EMS vehicles from getting through," he said.

Therefore, Fey explained that the department worked with the Louisville Metro Council to create an ordinance that provides options for officers to address reckless driving.

Under the new ordinance, he said any vehicle that is caught partaking in "vehicle speed contests or reckless driving exhibitions" can be seized and impounded for up to 6 months and the registered owner can be fined up to $2,000.

Fey noted that it doesn't matter who's driving the vehicle. These vehicles can be seized days or even weeks later.

He said the Traffic Unit, along with the Air Unit and other support officers, worked together to help combat this "reckless operation" last weekend.

LMPD said 32 people were cited, 7 were arrested, 13 vehicles were towed and 7 vehicles were seized using the new ordinance.

"We will work together to make Louisville streets safe for everyone," Fey said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.