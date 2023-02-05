LMPD: 300 street racers block multiple intersections around Louisville Saturday night

Police said the incident kept two ambulances from transporting patients and leaving traffic in gridlock near downtown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said they responded to various reports of street racing in the downtown area Saturday night.

Court documents state the racers were blocking traffic and doing burnouts in multiple intersections.

Police also said the street racers were blocking all 10 lanes of traffic at the intersection of 18th and West Broadway, locking two Metro EMS ambulances in the gridlock as they were transporting patients to area hospitals.

Officers from multiple divisions were called in to assist and clear intersections, aide ambulances through the traffic and free motorists from the gridlock.

It’s unclear if police made any arrests.

Metro Council passed an ordinance last fall that would increase penalties for illegal street racing.

Those caught in those incidents are subject to a $1,000 fine, and if you are caught twice -- a $2,000 fine.

