Louisville officials look to curb illegal street racing; Here's how

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They’re the sights and sounds that’ve been looming over Louisville leaders for years now: the city’s persistent problem of illegal street racing.

Now, officials are taking action. Metro Council President David James filed a new ordinance last week, aimed at expanding penalties for those involved in reckless driving exhibitions.

According to the 14-page document, that includes things like drag racing, reckless maneuvers like drifting, doing doughnuts and even blocking off streets.

“People are concerned about their neighborhood, about their children and about their own personal safety,” James said. “This is to heighten the punishment and give police more tools.”

Under the proposal, if someone is caught taking part in or promoting these types of activities, they could face a $1,000 fine. If someone is busted a second time, another $1,000 would be tacked on making it a $2,000 penalty.

The ordinance would also expand police authority, allowing them to seize and impound any cars involved in reckless driving incidents.

“They are out there racing up and down the streets, making all that noise,” District 2 Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin said. “I'm in favor of stopping these young people from getting hurt but, I don't know how effective this would be because it's gonna be hard to enforce it.”

As a reminder, our marked and unmarked units, as well as our Air Unit are out keeping local roadways safe. If you see dangerous or reckless drivers, call us. Please take a moment to watch this Public Service Announcement from LMPD's Traffic Unit.

Shanklin cited the Louisville Metro Police Department’s staffing numbers as the reason for that.

In July, the department reported having 1,038 sworn officers. That number is about 300 officers short of a full police force.

"We do have the staff that has been allocated to us," LMPD Sgt. Ron Fey, said.

Fey said the force has dealt with some challenges but described its reason work as "quite successful."

The department released a public service announcement in August, which made it clear they would be increasing patrols both on the ground and in the air.

Fey said officers have handed out 950 citations in last two months alone, and broken up four street racing events before they got started. Still, he says any and all additional help is welcomed.

"This is just another tool we have to curb some of this dangerous operation," Fey said.

According to Fey, LMPD has several active investigations, looking into deaths linked to this type of reckless driving.

"The thing is, these roadways are used by all of us. They're used by me. They're used by you. They're used by our families. They're used by our neighbors," Fey said. "It's important for us as a community to keep our roadways safe."

Metro Council's Public Safety Committee will meet to discuss the proposal Wednesday. Shortly thereafter, it could go to Metro Council for a vote.

