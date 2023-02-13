Two men arrested in relation to street racing in Louisville

A 26-year-old and 18-year-old were arrested and charged with engaging in "speed contests" on Louisville's roads.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested two men early Sunday morning in connection to the recent street racing incidents in Louisville.

TyJaylon Briggs, 26, and Luis Miller-Rivas, 18, were charged with various charges, some in connection to racing cars on Louisville's streets.

Briggs was charged with speeding 26 mph or more than the speed limit, reckless driving, racing motor vehicle on public highway, and vehicle speed contests and reckless driving exhibitions.

According to arrest documents, an LMPD detective witnessed Briggs racing his car with another driver at a high rate of speed.

When pulled over, officers say Briggs admitted to racing in conversation. Officials say his vehicle was seen several times that night at locations where officers were attempting to disperse illegal street racing groups.

Miller-Rivas was charged with reckless driving, vehicle speed contests and reckless driving exhibitions, obstruction of streets, and possession of marijuana, according to court documents.

According to arrest records, police at the scene say Miller-Rivas along with other drivers blocked both sides of 13th Street and Broadway.

Officers say that as they approached, Miller-Rivas "took off" at a high rate of speed and ran a red light, officers overtook the vehicle and found marijuana during their search.

