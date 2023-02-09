Indiana man leads officers on miles-long chase, damages police vehicle

The Scott County Sheriff's Office estimates the 34-year-old man was driving in excess of 120 miles per hour at times.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana man is in police custody after leading officers on a miles-long chase and then damaging a K-9 patrol vehicle.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Steven Heath, 34, was traveling on State Road 362 in Nabb, Indiana at a high rate of speed.

A deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop, but Heath continued driving for several miles, at times the officer estimated he went over 120 miles per hour.

When the pursuit finally came to an end, Heath exited his vehicle and ran into a residence on South Robinson Road, near Clark County.

He left the residence once a deputy began walking up to the house. Police say Heath "became violent once placed under arrest."

The sheriff's department said he began making verbal threats toward officers and physically resisted deputies attempting to place him into the back of a patrol vehicle.

More deputies arrived to assist and eventually, Heath was placed inside a K-9 patrol vehicle.

"While secured within the vehicle, Heath damaged the K-9/prisoner transport cage by kicking it and pushing against the cage with the weight of his body, breaking the aluminum frame from the K-9 portion of the insert," officials said.

Authorities say the damage was extensive, "practically rendering the cage inoperable." The cost to replace it is nearly $3,000.

Heath has been charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, intimidation to a law enforcement office, disorderly conduct and reckless driving.

He was also issued three traffic citations, one of which was for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.